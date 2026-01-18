Mitchell and Cleveland take on the Thunder in non-conference play

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -1.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Oklahoma City face off in non-conference action.

The Cavaliers have gone 14-10 in home games. Cleveland is sixth in the NBA with 28.8 assists per game. Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavaliers averaging 5.7.

The Thunder are 15-5 in road games. Oklahoma City is the best team in the Western Conference giving up just 108.0 points per game while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Cavaliers' 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Thunder allow. The Thunder average 121.1 points per game, 3.7 more than the 117.4 the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 29.2 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 17.8 points and 6.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Ajay Mitchell is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 121.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 32.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Darius Garland: day to day (foot), Sam Merrill: day to day (hand).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: out (thigh), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.