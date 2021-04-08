Missouri man guilty in Ohio man's death at restaurant

Anthony Levar Sinks, 43, of Cape Girardeau, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors said he killed Derwin Alexander Simmons, 45, at a Cape Girardeau Hardee's on Aug. 1, 2018.

Sinks argued during the trial that he shot Simmons in self-defense after a short altercation. Sinks' ex-wife and her son were planning to move with Simmons to Liberty Township, Ohio.