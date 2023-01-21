Missouri inmates remove sink, climb through wall to freedom

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the inmates escaped from the jail in Farmington on Tuesday evening. Chief Sheriff's Deputy Gregory Armstrong told the newspaper that the inmates got into a cell that was supposed to be closed off due to plumbing repairs, removed the sink and toilet, climbed through the wall and made it down from the roof using a ladder a contract had left standing against the building. Jail cameras that would have captured them leaving were down due to construction.

They then ran to an office building parking lot and somehow found a car with the keys in it and a full tank of gas.