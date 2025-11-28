Missouri hosts Cleveland State after Ryan's 21-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -29.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits Missouri after Preist Ryan scored 21 points in Cleveland State's 109-56 win over the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets.

The Tigers have gone 6-0 at home. Missouri has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Vikings are 0-3 on the road. Cleveland State is fifth in the Horizon League scoring 82.4 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Missouri's average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Tre Beard is shooting 48.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Vikings. Dayan Nessah is averaging 15.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.