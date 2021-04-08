Missing driver, 88, found safe hundreds of miles away

Police stopped the truck, a 1946 Hudson, in Kingston just before 9 p.m. Monday, mainly because the driver was only going about 5-10 mph down the middle of the road. Officers soon learned the driver, Fred Lorenz, 88, of Leroy Township had been reported missing that day in Lake County, Ohio.

The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens' Voice reports that Lorenz told police he remembered driving on mostly rural back roads during his 350-mile drive that landed him in Kingston. He also told them he wanted to continue traveling and asked where the nearest gas station was.