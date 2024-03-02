Mirambeaux's 11 lead Miami (OH) past Eastern Michigan 52-37

Led by Anderson Mirambeaux's 11 points, the Miami (OH) RedHawks defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 52-37 on Saturday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Anderson Mirambeaux had 11 points in Miami (OH)'s 52-37 win against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Mirambeaux shot 4 for 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the RedHawks (15-14, 9-7 Mid-American Conference). Darweshi Hunter scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Bradley Dean shot 3 for 9, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with seven points.

Jalin Billingsley led the Eagles (12-17, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Orlando Lovejoy added eight points for Eastern Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

