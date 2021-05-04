Minor scheduled to start for Kansas City against Cleveland

The Royals are 7-5 against opponents from the AL Central. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Carlos Santana leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Indians are 12-8 against AL Central Division teams. Cleveland has hit 36 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with eight, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 8-6. Bryan Shaw secured his first victory and Josh Naylor went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Jakob Junis took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 13 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Ramirez leads the Indians with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .594.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Indians: 6-4, .212 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (left trap), Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (foot), Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Cam Gallagher: (concussion).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.