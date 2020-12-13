Minnesota-Wisconsin highlights Big Ten undercard

The Big Ten on Sunday announced the undercard to Saturday's conference title game between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 15 Northwestern. Dubbed “Champions Week” by the league, the plan was to give every team in the conference a chance to play an extra game after the end of the regular season. That means high-profile cancellations like Minnesota-Wisconsin and Indiana-Purdue can now be made up.

Wisconsin is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, and No. 7 Indiana hosts Purdue on Friday night. Rutgers hosts Nebraska in Friday's other game. The rest of the Saturday slate includes Illinois at Penn State, Michigan at No. 18 Iowa and Michigan State at Maryland.