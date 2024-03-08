Minnesota visits Cleveland after Edwards' 44-point showing

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -1; over/under is 209

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in the Timberwolves' 113-111 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

The Cavaliers are 21-11 in home games. Cleveland is seventh in the league averaging 13.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.5% from downtown. Donovan Mitchell leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are 21-11 on the road. Minnesota is the Western Conference leader with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.2.

The Cavaliers make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.6%). The Timberwolves are shooting 48.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 45.5% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.9 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 17.7 points and 7.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Gobert is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 12.8 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.6 points, 42.1 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (ankle), Max Strus: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Donovan Mitchell: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.