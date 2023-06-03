Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians play in game 3 of series

Minnesota is 31-27 overall and 18-12 in home games. The Twins are 21-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 25-32 record overall and a 13-17 record on the road. The Guardians have an 11-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Twins are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with a .220 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI. Willi Castro is 11-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with eight home runs while slugging .441. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-45 with four doubles, a triple and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Guardians: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (ribs), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (pneumonia), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.