Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 4 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (9-4, 3.48 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Twins: David Festa (2-2, 5.55 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -115, Twins -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians with a 2-1 series lead.

Minnesota has a 34-22 record in home games and a 65-51 record overall. Twins hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

Cleveland has a 33-29 record on the road and a 68-49 record overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 15 home runs, 41 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .245 for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 11-for-32 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 30 home runs, 36 walks and 96 RBI while hitting .279 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 13-for-38 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (biceps), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Kody Funderburk: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.