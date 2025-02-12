Minnesota travels to No. 9 Ohio State for conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Thierry and No. 9 Ohio State host Amaya Battle and Minnesota in Big Ten play.

The Buckeyes are 11-0 on their home court. Ohio State ranks second in the Big Ten with 39.7 points per game in the paint led by Ajae Petty averaging 7.9.

The Golden Gophers are 7-6 in conference matchups. Minnesota averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 16.6 points per game.

Ohio State averages 79.5 points, 21.5 more per game than the 58.0 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is averaging 16.2 points for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Battle is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.