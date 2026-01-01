Milwaukee visits Callaghan and Wright State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Milwaukee after Solomon Callaghan scored 20 points in Wright State's 88-73 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Raiders are 5-2 on their home court. Wright State scores 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-0 in conference games. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon League with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Faizon Fields averaging 6.5.

Wright State's average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee scores 10.5 more points per game (78.8) than Wright State gives up (68.3).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cooper is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Raiders. Callaghan is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Dorceus is averaging 4.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Panthers. Danilo Jovanovich is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.