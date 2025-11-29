Milwaukee visits Akron following Johnson's 35-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -14.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Milwaukee after Tavari Johnson scored 35 points in Akron's 97-94 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Zips have gone 3-0 at home. Akron is the MAC leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mahaffey averaging 2.1.

The Panthers are 0-4 on the road. Milwaukee is seventh in the Horizon League allowing 81.4 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Akron averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 9.3 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Akron allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.0 points for the Zips. Shammah Scott is averaging 13.9 points.

Amar Augillard averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Seth Hubbard is averaging 16.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.