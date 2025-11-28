Milwaukee visits Akron after Johnson's 35-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays Milwaukee after Tavari Johnson scored 35 points in Akron's 97-94 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Zips have gone 3-0 at home. Akron is the MAC leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mahaffey averaging 2.1.

The Panthers have gone 0-4 away from home. Milwaukee is seventh in the Horizon League with 14.1 assists per game led by Isaiah Dorceus averaging 3.4.

Akron averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 9.3 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 7.9 more points per game (82.0) than Akron allows (74.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.0 points for the Zips. Shammah Scott is averaging 13.9 points.

Amar Augillard is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.6 points. Seth Hubbard is averaging 16.1 points.

