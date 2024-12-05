Milwaukee plays Cleveland State, looks for 5th straight home win

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Panthers play Cleveland State.

The Panthers are 4-0 in home games. Milwaukee leads the Horizon League in rebounding, averaging 37.6 boards. Jamichael Stillwell leads the Panthers with 10.3 rebounds.

The Vikings are 1-3 in road games. Cleveland State is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Milwaukee's average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State's 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Milwaukee has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The Panthers and Vikings face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ McKee is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Panthers.

Tevin Smith is averaging 11.7 points for the Vikings.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.