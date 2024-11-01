Milwaukee hosts Cleveland in conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits Milwaukee for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Milwaukee finished 49-33 overall, 10-7 in Central Division play and 31-11 at home a season ago. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 116.4 points per game and shoot 47.0% from the field last season.

Cleveland finished 48-34 overall and 11-5 in Central Division play during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 112.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.2 last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).

Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.