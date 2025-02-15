Milwaukee defeats Wright State 88-80 in OT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Themus Fulks scored 21 points and Milwaukee used an 8-0 run to open overtime to beat Wright State 88-80 on Friday night.

Fulks also contributed 12 assists for the Panthers (17-9, 10-5 Horizon League). Jamichael Stillwell scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. AJ McKee had 12 points and went 5 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).