journal-news logo
X

Milwaukee defeats Cleveland State 68-64 in OT

news
49 minutes ago
Led by BJ Freeman's 24 points, the Milwaukee Panthers defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 68-64 in overtime on Thursday night

CLEVELAND (AP) — BJ Freeman had 24 points and Milwaukee beat Cleveland State 68-64 in overtime on Thursday night.

Freeman had six rebounds for the Panthers (10-5). Justin Thomas scored nine points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 6 from the line. Kentrell Pullian shot 3 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tristan Enaruna led the Vikings (8-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tujautae Williams added 13 points, 13 rebounds and two steals for Cleveland State. Jayson Woodrich also put up nine points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Local schools see students rally behind stricken Buffalo Bills football...
2
Local psychiatrist: If you’re struggling with mental health after MNF...
3
Stylist from Cincinnati announced as contestant on upcoming season of...
4
Former Middletown city manager hired in North Carolina
5
Middletown City Council approves $500,000 more to build full-size gym...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top