Millner scores 22, Toledo beats Northern Kentucky 82-69

By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Setric Millner Jr.'s 22 points helped Toledo defeat Northern Kentucky 82-69 on Wednesday.

Millner also had 13 rebounds for the Rockets (4-2). Rayj Dennis scored 13 points and added eight assists. Dante Maddox Jr. was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

LJ Wells led the way for the Norse (2-4) with 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Marques Warrick added 18 points for Northern Kentucky. Xavier Rhodes also had 10 points, five assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

