journal-news logo
X

Millner, Rollins lead Toledo past Charlotte 98-86

news
3 hours ago
Setric Millner Jr. had a career-high 27 points as Toledo beat Charlotte 98-86

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. scored 27 points as Toledo topped Charlotte 98-86 on Monday.

Ryan Rollins added 22 points, RayJ Dennis chipped in 21 and JT Shumate had 17 points for Toledo (3-1).

Clyde Trapp Jr. scored 24 points for the 49ers (3-1). Jahmir Young added 20 points and Austin Butler had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Music on Main in Hamilton
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
Edgewood Schools mourn longtime teacher who taught at many grade levels
4
Fall report: Talawanda athletes had ‘successful’ season
5
PHOTOS: Badin tops Bellbrook to reach state semifinals
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top