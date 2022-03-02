Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Millner, Rollins each score 20, Toledo beats Buffalo 92-76

news
1 hour ago
Setric Millner Jr. and Ryan Rollins scored 20 points apiece as Toledo beat Buffalo 92-76

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. and Ryan Rollins scored 20 points apiece as Toledo defeated Buffalo 92-76 on Tuesday night.

RayJ Dennis had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for Toledo (24-6, 16-3 Mid-American Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. JT Shumate added 14 points. Rollins also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Ronaldo Segu had 20 points for the Bulls (19-9, 13-5), whose nine-game win streak was snapped. Jeenathan Williams added 18 points. Maceo Jack had 13 points.

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Bulls on the season. Toledo defeated Buffalo 86-75 on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Hamilton to extend road Maple Ave. road closure
2
Fewer than 250 hospitalized with COVID in southwest Ohio
3
Need to finish your bachelor’s degree? Miami Regionals to host info...
4
Top local news for Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022
5
Lakota school board rift over alleged Critical Race Theory in classes...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top