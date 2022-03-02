Millner, Rollins each score 20, Toledo beats Buffalo 92-76

RayJ Dennis had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for Toledo (24-6, 16-3 Mid-American Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. JT Shumate added 14 points. Rollins also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Ronaldo Segu had 20 points for the Bulls (19-9, 13-5), whose nine-game win streak was snapped. Jeenathan Williams added 18 points. Maceo Jack had 13 points.