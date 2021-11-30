journal-news logo
Millner Jr. leads Toledo past Northwestern Ohio 106-36

Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points to lead six Toledo players in double figures as the Rockets routed NAIA-member Northwestern Ohio 106-36

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points to lead six Toledo players in double figures as the Rockets walloped NAIA-member Northwestern Ohio 106-36 on Monday night. RayJ Dennis and JT Shumate added 14 points apiece for the Rockets. Ryan Rollins chipped in 12 points, and Keshaun Saunders had 11. Rollins also had eight assists and seven rebounds.

It was the first time this season Toledo scored 100 points or more.

Hunter Bode had 8 points for the Racers.

