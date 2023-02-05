Miller scores 29 as No. 8 Terps rout No. 10 Ohio State 90-54

Another 3-point play by Miller made the score 64-44. It was 69-44 at the end of the third quarter, and then Maryland dominated the fourth as well, as Ohio State suffered its most lopsided defeat since losing 100-56 to UConn on Nov. 16, 2015.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes better hope this is rock bottom. Although Maryland is a strong team, it’s almost inconceivable that Ohio State could be beat this badly after the Buckeyes were sporting an undefeated record less than two weeks earlier.

Maryland: The Terps beat No. 7 Penn State by 27 points in 1991, but they easily shattered that record Sunday. Miller showed why she's one of the nation's top players, and Maryland was unrelenting on defense, forcing 24 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Maryland: The Terps play at Northwestern on Thursday night.

