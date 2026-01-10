Miller, Cincinnati Bearcats to visit Stillwell, No. 25 UCF Knights

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes No. 25 UCF and Cincinnati will play on Sunday.

The Knights have gone 9-1 at home. UCF is seventh in the Big 12 with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 4.8.

The Bearcats have gone 0-2 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCF makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Cincinnati averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UCF allows.

The Knights and Bearcats match up Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is averaging 14.1 points for the Knights. Themus Fulks is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Day Day Thomas averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Moustapha Thiam is shooting 55.1% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.