Miley, Reds to face Kim, Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds (11-13, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7-8, second in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (0-2, 16.20 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)
LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.
The Cardinals went 46-30 in division play in 2019. St. Louis pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.80.
The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.26.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (undisclosed), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.