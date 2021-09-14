journal-news logo
X

Miley expected to start for the Reds against Pirates

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
The Pirates will send Dillon Peters to the mound Tuesday and the Reds plan to give Wade Miley the start

Cincinnati Reds (75-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-91, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (12-5, 2.89 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Pirates: Dillon Peters (0-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +142, Reds -164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds travel to play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 32-40 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh's lineup has 113 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads them with 23 homers.

The Reds are 37-36 on the road. Cincinnati has slugged .429 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .574.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-2. Tyler Mahle earned his ninth victory and Tyler Stephenson went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Bryse Wilson registered his fifth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 85 RBIs and is batting .297.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 147 hits and is batting .315.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal), Tyler Naquin: (ribs).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Top fall destinations for corn mazes, other farm activities in...
2
New Details: Board, former Lakota East principal reach settlement; vote
3
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
4
Butler County Sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 complications
5
Serious crash involving West Chester fire truck sends woman to hospital
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top