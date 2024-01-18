Mikulasikova scores 20, No. 18 Ohio State women ease past Maryland in fourth quarter 84-76

Cotie McMahon had 14 points and matched Thierry's nine rebounds for Ohio State (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten Conference). Celeste Taylor had 11 points and eight rebounds and Jacy Sheldon had 10 with five assists. Sheldon was 3-of-10 shooting and made her three baskets in a one-minute span that helped turn a four-point lead into a 77-67 lead with 1:55 to play.

Jakia Brown-Turner, Bri McDaniel and reserve Lavender Briggs all had 16 points for the Terrapins (11-6, 3-3). Shyanne Sellers had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Maryland had the biggest lead of the first half, five points, but the Terrapins only led 39-37 at the break. McDaniel had 13 points and Brown-Turner 10 for the Terps, who shot 50%. The Buckeyes went 2 of 16 from 3-point range and shot 41%.

Brown-Turner's layup made it 46-41 for Maryland, but a 10-2 run later in the third quarter had Ohio State up 56-52. The Buckeyes took a 56-55 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ohio State shot 51.5% in the second half but was just 11 of 20 from the foul line. Maryland shot 34% but made 11 of 12 free throws.

The Buckeyes play No. 2 Iowa at home on Sunday on national television. Illinois is at Maryland on Saturday.

