Mikko's field goal in overtime lifts Blue Hose to 20-17 win over Flyers

Mack Mikko kicked a 34-yard field goal to give Presbyterian a 20-17 overtime win against Dayton
news
43 minutes ago
X

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mack Mikko kicked a 34-yard field goal to give Presbyterian a 20-17 overtime win against Dayton on Saturday.

After the Flyers (2-5, 0-4 Pioneer Football League) missed a 38-yard field goal on their overtime possession, the Blue Hose (3-3, 1-2) gained 8 yards on three plays before Mikko came on for the game-winner.

The Flyers forced overtime by ralling from a 17-0 deficit entering the fourth quarter. Cole Dow's run around the left side from a yard out tied the game with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Blue Hose built their lead on a Mikko 28-yard field goal, Tyler Wesley's 19-yard touchdown pass to Worth Warner and JB Seay's 3-yard rushing touchdown.

Wesley had 165 yards passing with the TD and an interception. Wesley returned from an injury after being out in a loss to Stetson last week.

Dayton lost two fumbles and gave up an interception. The Flyers have 18 turnovers in their last four games, all losses.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnew

In Other News
1
Giant West Chester Kroger Marketplace approved with conditions
2
Executive director of Abilities First: ‘This is a bright, new day for...
3
Oxford senior going for state steinholding title three-peat
4
Thomas Dillman, state champion at Middletown and longtime veterinarian...
5
Liberty Way closures coming
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top