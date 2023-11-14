Mikaylah Williams scores 42 points and No. 7 LSU rolls past Kent State 109-79

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman guard Mikaylah Williams scored 42 points and No. 7 LSU rolled to a 109-79 rout over Kent State on Tuesday.

It was the most points ever scored by an LSU freshman and the most by a Tigers player since Cornelia Gayden scored 43 vs. TCU in 1996.

Junior transfer Aneesah Morrow added 17 points, eight rebounds and nine steals for LSU (3-1), which scored 70 points in the second half and flipped the game with a third-quarter run keyed by Morrow’s four steals and the Tigers’ strong shooting.

LSU All-America forward Angel Reese had 11 points and five rebounds, playing less than 15 minutes as Tigers' depth paced the way to a comfortable win.

Katie Shumate led Kent State (1-1) with 22 points. Jenna Batsch added 16 points.

LSU led 39-37 at the half, but turned up its defense in the third quarter. Morrow and Williams combined for 24 of the Tigers’ 32 points to take a 71-56 lead into the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Kent State: Picked to finish third in the MAC, Tuesday's game at LSU was the second in three days in a Louisiana road trip to open the season. The Golden Flashes won 64-55 at Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday.

LSU: Junior guard Last Tear-Poa got her second straight start in place of sophomore Flau’jae Johnson, who missed Sunday’s win over Mississippi Valley State because of illness. Johnson was well enough to come off the bench Tuesday against the Golden Flashes.

UP NEXT

Kent State: The Golden Flashes play at Xavier on Nov. 21.

LSU: The Tigers play at Southeastern Louisiana on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP