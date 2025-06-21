Miguel Angel Jimenez shoots 66 at Firestone for share of lead in PGA Tour Champions major

Alker, tied for the second-round lead, had a 67 to match Jimenez at 8-under 202.

Jimenez won the Trophy Hassan II in February in Morocco, the Hoag Classic in March in Newport Beach, California, and the Principal Charity Classic in a playoff three weeks ago in Des Moines, Iowa. He has 16 career victories on the 50-and-over tour.

Alker birdied the par-4 17th to pull even with Jimenez, then made a 5-footer for par on the par-4 18th after missing the green long and left. The 53-year-old from New Zealand won the Cologuard Classic in March in Tucson, Arizona for his ninth Champions title.

Michael Wright (66) and Freddie Jacobson (67) were tied for third at 6 under. Richard Green (67) was 5 under.

The winner will get a spot in The Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass next year.

Firestone South previously hosted the World Series of Golf and then a World Golf Championship. It’s a strong test for players who next go to the U.S. Senior Open in Colorado.

Angel Cabrera, who already has won two majors this year at the Regions Tradition and the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional, was 2 over after a 73.

