Michigan's Livers out indefinitely with foot injury

The fourth-ranked Wolverines announced the news shortly before the start of their Big Ten Tournament semifinal against No. 9 Ohio State on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 Livers is averaging 13.1 points per game and has made a team-high 50 3-pointers this season. He is 13 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

Michigan appeared to dodge one injury concern after guard Eli Brooks went down in a loss at Michigan State last weekend. Brooks was able to come back and play in the team's first conference tournament game, a victory over Maryland on Friday.