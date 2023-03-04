Michigan State wins regular-season finale over Buckeyes

Joey Hauser added 16, Tyson Walker 15, Jaden Akins 13 and Malik Hall 10 on Senior Day for the Spartans (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten), who shot 55% and 12 of 20 from the arc, their fourth straight game with 10 or more 3-pointers and 49 over that span.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, Bruce Thornton 20, Sean McNeil 11 and Justice Sueing 10 for the Buckeyes (13-18, 5-15), who had a two-game win streak snapped and have lost 10 of their last 12.