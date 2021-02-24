Michigan State looks for home win vs No. 4 Ohio State

SHARING THE BURDEN: Michigan State is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 7-9 when fewer than four Spartans players score in double-figures.

STREAK SCORING: Ohio State has won its last six road games, scoring 82.3 points, while allowing 73.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-best rate in the nation. The Michigan State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 334th among Division I teams).

