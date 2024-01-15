Michigan snaps 5-game losing streak, beats Ohio State 73-65 in front of the Fab Five

Rose said they were there to support Howard as a person coming off heart surgery and as a coach in a challenging season.

Michigan closed the game on a 13-4 run over the final four minutes. Williams got a friendly bounce on a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines the lead, 63-61, for good with 3:37 left and Dug McDaniel was credited with a basket following a goaltending call on their next possession for a four-point lead.

Nkamhoua made a baseline jumper with 58.1 seconds left for a 69-63 lead and Williams sealed it with a 3-pointer from the corner — just in front Webber and Rose.

McDaniel, who didn't play on the road against Maryland on Thursday, finished with 15 points for Michigan (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten). Nimari Burnett grabbed 10 rebounds to go with seven points.

Bruce Thornton scored 19 points for Ohio State (12-5, 2-4). Roddy Gayle Jr. added 12 points and Felix Okpara had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Nkamhoua and Williams combined for 20 of Michigan’s 37 first-half points. Nkamhoua and Williams went 8 of 15 from the field, and the rest of their teammates were just 6 of 19. Ohio State shot just 32% from the field in the first half, going 1 of 14 from 3-point range. Nkamhoua, Williams and McDaniel each made two of Michigan’s seven first-half 3-pointers.

Ohio State took its first lead of the second half with 8:25 remaining when Okpara made a shot in the lane to make it 56-55. Thornton followed with the Buckeyes’ third 3-pointer, in 18 attempts, to cap a 16-0 run. Michigan missed eight straight shots during the run.

Michigan hosts No. 14 Illinois on Thursday. Ohio State, which has lost three straight, returns home to play Penn State on Saturday.

