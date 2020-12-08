Michigan puts streak on line vs Toledo

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Rockets are led by Setric Millner Jr. and Marreon Jackson. Millner has averaged 15.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while Jackson has put up 16 points and 5.6 assists per game. The Wolverines have been led by Isaiah Livers and Hunter Dickinson, who have combined to score 30.3 points per contest.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jackson has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 28 assists in those games.