Michigan finalizing deal to hire RBs coach Tony Alford away from rival Ohio State, AP source says

Alford would replace Mike Hart, the former Wolverines star who had been running backs coach under coach Jim Harbaugh for three seasons.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore pulled off a bold move in building his first staff after Harbaugh's return to the NFL, adding one of Ryan Day's top assistants with the Buckeyes.

Day hired Alford away from Notre Dame in 2015 as running backs and assistant head coach, promoting him to run game coordinator a little more than a year ago.

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to their first national title since 1997, then left to lead the Los Angeles Chargers two months ago. He encouraged athletic director Warde Manuel to hire Moore, who was Harbaugh's offensive coordinator.

