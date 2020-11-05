X

Michel scores in 84th minute, Orlando City beats Crew 2-1

Orlando City's Tesho Akindele, top, heads the ball during the team's MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Orlando won 2-1. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Benji Michel scored in the 84th minute to help Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Benji Michel scored in the 84th minute to help Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Orlando City (11-3-8) broke a tie for third place with Columbus in the Eastern Conference standings with one game left. The Lions have lost just once in their last 16 games. The Crew (11-6-5) were eliminated from the Supporters’ Shield race for the regular-season title.

With Orlando City down a man after Nani received a red card in the 52nd minute, Michel headed the ball to himself and tapped it between goalkeeper Eloy Room's legs for his fifth goal of the season. Chris Mueller scored his 10th goal in the 27th minute. Mauricio Pereyra assisted on both goals.

Harrison Afful scored his first goal of the season for Columbus, connecting from the 18-yard box in the 56th minute.

Orlando nearly scored 30th minute, but Room made an incredible double save. He kicked away Kyle Smith's shot, then deflected Smith's try on the rebound.

Orlando City's Tesho Akindele (13) leaps beside Columbus Crew's Harrison Afful (25) during an MLS soccer game, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Orlando City's Chris Mueller, center, yells at a game official, who issues a red card to Orlando's Nani during the tema's MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Orlando won 2-1. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Orlando City players celebrate after defeating the Columbus Crew 2-1 in an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Orlando City's Chris Mueller, right, and Junior Urso scream in celebration after Mueller scored a goal against the Columbus Crew during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Orlando won 2-1. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Columbus Crew's Gyasi Zardes falls at the feet of Orlando City's Robin Jansson, left, and Andres Perea (21) during an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Orlando won 2-1. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Orlando City players yell at an official after a red card was issued during the team's MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Orlando won 2-1. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Orlando City players celebrate the team's win over the Columbus Crew in an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese celebrates the team's win over the Columbus Crew in an MLS soccer match in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan (10) controls the ball in front of Orlando City's Nani during an MLS soccer game, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

