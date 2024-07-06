Michael Conforto has a 2-run double, the Giants beat the Guardians 4-2

Cleveland, which has the best home record in the majors at 28-11, got a solo homer from Josh Naylor and a sacrifice fly from Andrés Giménez.

Ryan Walker (5-3) tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the victory. Camilo Doval, the last of seven Giants pitchers, allowed two baserunners in the ninth before earning his 17th save.

Bibee's three-game win streak was stopped, as he gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out six and failed to get through the fifth for the first time since May 8.

All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan went 1 for 5, lowering his MLB-best average to .363 for Cleveland. Giménez had three singles.

The Giants scored three times in the first on Conforto’s double off the wall and Bailey’s sacrifice fly. Conforto has nine RBIs and seven extra-base hits in his last 11 games.

Conforto also doubled in the fourth, extending San Francisco’s lead to 4-0 when he came home on Ahmed’s attempted safety squeeze that turned into a single.

Cleveland pulled within 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth on Naylor’s 427-foot blast to center. Giménez drove in Naylor two innings later.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt played five seasons for Giants manager Bob Melvin when both were with Oakland. They matched wits for the first time.

“I knew he would wind up managing,” Melvin said. “I told him that because I saw how he related to players.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: LHP Robbie Ray (Tommy John surgery) pitched three innings, allowed three earned runs and struck out three in his seventh rehab outing for Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday. Ray is expected to join the rotation after the All-Star break.

Guardians: OF Will Brennan (rib cage inflammation) continues to ramp up his baseball activities and could come off the 10-day injured list next week, according to Vogt. Brennan has made 56 starts in right field, hitting .256 with eight homers.

UP NEXT

Giants LHP Kyle Harrison (4-3, 3.96 ERA) will be activated to start against Guardians LHP Logan Allen (8-4, 5.75 ERA) on Saturday. Harrison has been on the IL since June 13 with a right ankle sprain.

