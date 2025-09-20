Micah Parsons surpassed Myles Garrett in salary. Now, his unbeaten Packers face Browns

On Sunday, two of the NFL's top pass rushers will meet when Garrett's Cleveland Browns host Parsons and the Packers.

“Holy (expletive), he did it! I think that was the same thing that went through most people’s minds,” Garrett said Friday about what went through his mind when news of Parsons' trade and contract broke last month. “So that was part of the, I guess, the humorous part of the deal. Then him texting me talking about, ‘Did I do right?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, you did perfect.’ So I’m just glad to see him get what he’s earned and he’s worth every dollar. He’s shown that.”

Parsons got to watch Garrett set the market early in the offseason. Garrett demanded to be traded before repairing his relationship with the Browns.

Parsons had a different experience with the Cowboys.

“There was always a potential of me being back in this same spot, which I am now,” Garrett said. “I don’t think that’s what he wanted after no discussions with (owner) Jerry (Jones) and some of the other people, especially without his agent being present. I feel like that seemed like a show of disrespect, the way they were handling the situation, and I think the way ours was handled was a bit more respectful all around.”

Parsons and Garrett's camaraderie was strengthened this offseason when they worked out together. Parsons said the workout sessions were heated and competitive, surpassing the ones he had while he was at Penn State.

Parsons also said Friday he wouldn't argue with anyone who said Garrett was better.

“I would say he’s probably one of the better guys. If you argued Myles is better, I wouldn’t hesitate to probably say you’re right,” Parsons said. “But competing and understanding what he’s done for the game of football and how he’s came in and dominated but then also offering fellowship and mentorship, I think that’s what separates the good and the great, like just being a big brother, a big friend outside of football, You offering that, I think that just offers just an unbelievable amount of respect when you do that.”

Garrett has 106 sacks in nine seasons since he was the first overall pick by the Browns in the 2017 draft. Garrett, who turns 30 on Dec. 29, needs 2 1/2 sacks to surpass Reggie White for the most by a player before turning 30.

Since Parsons came into the league in 2021 as the 12th overall pick by Dallas, Garrett has an NFL-best 63 1/2 sacks, while Parsons is fifth with 54.

Both are off to great starts again this season.

Garrett has 3 1/2 sacks, tied for the league lead with New Orleans’ Carl Granderson. He's also tied for fifth with five quarterback hits and tied for 11th with nine QB pressures.

Parsons has 1 1/2 sacks and is tied for fifth with 11 pressures despite being on a snap limit the first two games after he missed all of training camp.

“He’s a little bit shorter as a rusher, and that gives him the leverage angles that some guys just don’t have naturally, and he’s able to use that to his advantage,” Garrett said. “He’s just ferocious and relentless when he’s out there. He’s a fun rusher to watch.”

When asked if he might play the entire game this week, Parsons said he didn't know. Green Bay faces Dallas next week in what could be an emotionally charged matchup.

“I mean training camp’s four weeks for a reason. It takes a while, but the training staff, we’ve been working out before and after every day so we’re slowly getting there,” Parsons said.

Garrett has sacked 45 quarterbacks, but this will be the first time he has faced the Packers with Jordan Love behind center.

Love has not been sacked this season, and the Packers are looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2020.

Parsons' QB sack list is at 23, but this will be the first time he goes against veteran Joe Flacco.

Flacco and the Browns' offense have struggled as Cleveland has dropped its first two for the first time in eight years.

Garrett and Parsons have exchanged texts throughout the week — including Parsons asking for two tickets for family.

“I mean, that’s my brother on the other side of the field,” Garrett said. “But it doesn’t matter who it is or what the relationship is, that’s who I want to beat any time I step on the field regardless of the team or the person on the other side. And I know that’s his aspiration as well.”

