Miami takes home win streak into matchup with Cleveland

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Cleveland aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

Miami finished 37-45 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Heat averaged 110.6 points per game last season, 16.0 from the free-throw line and 41.1 from beyond the arc.

Cleveland went 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 121.9 points per game last season, 51.3 in the paint, 18.9 off of turnovers and 14.9 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Heat: Bam Adebayo: day to day (foot), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Darius Garland: day to day (toe), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (knee).

