Miami plays Bradley

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Elijah Childs has averaged 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Braves. Terry Nolan Jr. has paired with Childs and is producing 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The RedHawks have been led by Isaiah Coleman-Lands, who is averaging 10.8 points.CLUTCH COLEMAN-LANDS: Coleman-Lands has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last three games. He's also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Braves have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the RedHawks. Bradley has an assist on 54 of 90 field goals (60 percent) across its previous three outings while Miami has assists on 35 of 72 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.