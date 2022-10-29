Miami (Ohio) capitalizes on 3 turnovers, beats Akron 27-9

Keyon Mozee added 52 yards on the ground with a 3-yard touchdown for Miami (4-5, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Graham Nicholson made field goals of 33 and 44 yards.

DJ Irons threw for 316 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Akron (1-8, 0-5). He also carried it 14 times for 58 yards. Alex Adams had 10 catches for 115 yards and a score, and Shocky Jacques-Louis added nine grabs for 103 yards.