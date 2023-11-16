Miami (Ohio) beats Buffalo 23-10 to clinch berth in MAC championship game

OXFORD, Ohio. (AP) — Rashad Amos ran for a pair of touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) defeated Buffalo 23-10 on Wednesday night to clinch a berth in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

The RedHawks (9-2, 6-1) will play in the title game for the first time since 2019. Miami plays at Ball State on Nov. 25 in a regular-season finale before taking on West Division winner Toledo at Detroit’s Ford Field on Dec. 2.

Receiver Javon Tracy had multiple big plays during Miami scoring drives. His 22-yard catch while he was being upended was part of drive that ended with Amos' 30-yard score and a 10-3 lead after a Bulls field goal on the final play of the half.

Tracy also had a 37-yard catch leading to a field goal for a 13-3 lead in the third quarter. His 52-yard tackle-breaking reception to the Buffalo 2 set up Amos' second TD for a 20-10 lead early in the fourth.

Tracy finished with five receptions from Aveon Smith for 123 yards. Graham Nicholson kicked three field goals.

Buffalo nearly got within one score of Miami with under three minutes remaining when Cole Snyder and Marlyn Johnson combined on an 80-yard pass play. But Michael Dowell caught Johnson just before the goal line and dislodged the ball. A Bulls player tried to recover it in the end zone by was ruled out of bounds for a touchback.

Buffalo's lone touchdown came on CJ Ogbonna's 3-yard run after the Bulls got a second chance following an offsides on a field-goal attempt.

Buffalo finishes its season at home against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football