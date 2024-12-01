Miami (OH) visits Western Kentucky after Chatfield's 20-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts Miami (OH) after Mackenzie Chatfield scored 20 points in Western Kentucky's 92-62 win over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Hilltoppers have gone 3-0 in home games. Western Kentucky has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The RedHawks are 0-1 on the road. Miami (OH) ranks third in the MAC shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Western Kentucky makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Miami (OH) averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Western Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acacia Hayes is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Hilltoppers.

Lakresha Edwards is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 4.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.