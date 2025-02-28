Miami (OH) visits Ohio following Gonzalez's 20-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Ohio after Enjulina Gonzalez scored 20 points in Miami (OH)'s 82-72 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bobcats are 4-9 on their home court. Ohio is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

The RedHawks have gone 9-6 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) averages 66.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Ohio is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 37.8% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

The Bobcats and RedHawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Tabeling is averaging 12.4 points and two steals for the Bobcats. Kennedi Watkins is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Gonzalez averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Maya Chandler is shooting 35.7% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.