BreakingNews
Troopers chase piglets after trailer hauling 1900 overturns on I-75 to I-70 flyover

Miami (OH) secures 76-48 victory against Coppin State

Led by Bryce Bultman's 21 points, the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks defeated the Coppin State Eagles 76-48 on Friday night
news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
X

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Bryce Bultman scored 21 points as Miami (Ohio) beat Coppin State 76-48 on Friday night.

Bultman also had six rebounds for the RedHawks (1-2). Evan Ipsaro scored 13 points, going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Jaquel Morris had nine points and shot 4 of 4 from the field.

Justin Winston led the Eagles (0-5) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Greg Spurlock added nine points and two steals for Coppin State. In addition, Camaren Sparrrow had seven points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Eastern Illinois next, Miami (OH) at home on Sunday and Coppin State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Juvenile riding dirt bike seriously injured after crashing into minivan
2
Hamilton man identified as person found in an Eaton ditch in 1968
3
VOA Country Music Fest 2024 announces 2 new headliners
4
In face of historic property value hikes, just one bill could offer tax...
5
After election defeats, Butler County GOP leader pleads with local...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top