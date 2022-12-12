journal-news logo
Miami (OH) rolls to 85-49 victory over Calumet College

Morgan Safford finished with 17 points, Anderson Mirambeaux and Mekhi Lairy scored 15 apiece and Miami of Ohio rolled to an 85-49 victory over Calumet College

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Safford finished with 17 points, Anderson Mirambeaux and Mekhi Lairy scored 15 apiece and Miami of Ohio rolled to an 85-49 victory over Calumet College on Sunday.

Safford sank 7 of 11 shots and grabbed six rebounds for the RedHawks (4-5). Mirambeaux and Lairy both added five rebounds and five assists. Freshman Billy Smith buried four 3-pointers and scored 13.

Noel Mpie led the Crimson Wave with 11 points.

