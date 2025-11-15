Miami (OH) RedHawks to face the Bellarmine Knights on the road

Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-1) at Bellarmine Knights (1-2)
Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts Miami (OH).
Bellarmine went 7-7 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Knights averaged 13.1 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.
Miami (OH) went 19-12 overall with a 9-5 record on the road a season ago. The RedHawks allowed opponents to score 59.1 points per game and shot 37.9% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
