Miami (OH) plays Western Kentucky after Jackson's 27-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Western Kentucky after Camille Jackson scored 27 points in Miami (OH)'s 97-41 win against the Hiram Terriers.

The Hilltoppers have gone 3-0 at home. Western Kentucky averages 18.0 assists per game to lead the CUSA, paced by Alexis Mead with 4.0.

The RedHawks are 0-1 on the road. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC with 16.2 assists per game led by Tamar Singer averaging 3.6.

Western Kentucky makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Miami (OH) scores 16.7 more points per game (76.2) than Western Kentucky allows to opponents (59.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Acacia Hayes is shooting 61.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Hilltoppers.

Lakresha Edwards averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 4.8 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.